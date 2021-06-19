Sat, 19 Jun 2021

International

Critic of Apple, Amazon, Google appointed U.S. FTC chair

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's massive power, was sworn in as chair of the ...

Russian law seeks to tighten control over U.S. Internet tech giants

MOSCOW, Russia: In a further tightening of its control over foreign social media platforms, the Russian parliament has passed legislation ...

Study shows 96% of doctors vaccinated against Covid

CHICAGO, Illinois: Greater than 96 percent of America's practicing physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the American Medical ...

Large increase in funding to enforce antitrust enforcement in new bill

WASHINGTON D.C.: With the introduction of a bill by U.S. Senators Michael Shumway Lee and Charles Ernest Grassley on June ...

Restrictions end, offices reopening in California

SACRAMENTO, California: California ended the majority of its Covid restrictions this week, with a few exceptions, such as wearing masks ...

China sends 28 military aircraft across Taiwan in show of force

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Responding to criticism during the G7 summit of Chinese aggression, 28 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and ...

Business

Over 1,000 flights delayed due to Southwest Air computer glitches

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines was forced to temporarily stop operations and cancel 500 flights over "connectivity issues" on Tuesday, just ...

As machine orders jump, Japan sees sharpest rise in exports since 1980

TOKYO, Japan: Exports from Japan have registered the fastest growth since May 1980, as inoculations against the Covid infection revved ...

U.S. stocks dive on inflation fears, greenback stars on fx markets

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears punctured U.S. stocks on Friday with the industrial indices having their worst day ...

Study confirms U.S. vacation homes sold fast during Covid lockdown

CHICAGO, Illinois: The sales of vacation homes grew at twice the rate of other homes during the Covid pandemic.In a ...

Land Rover to test hydrogen as alternative to electric batteries

WHITLEY, Great Britain: To offer more zero-emissions car options, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will begin tests on a hydrogen fuel-cell ...

U.S. dollar in demand in Asia, stocks and bonds on the nose

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were little moved on Friday as bond yields rose and the U.S. along ...

