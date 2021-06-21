Mon, 21 Jun 2021

International

Section
Cruises from U.S. to begin July 11 for fully vaccinated passengers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that only fully vaccinated people be allowed to ...

Hong Kong newspaper raided by hundreds of police officers

HONG KONG: The pro-Democracy Apple Daily newspaper saw its top executives arrested, along with a raid on the newsroom by ...

Texas, California seek reduced power usage during extreme heatwave

AUSTIN, Texas: Amidst an ongoing severe drought, Texas and California officials have asked residents to conserve energy this week, in ...

Covid cases climbing in Africa; countries unprepared, says WHO

NAIROBI, Kenya: COVID-19 cases jumped over 20 percent in the past week in nearly two dozen African countries, according to ...

Critic of Apple, Amazon, Google appointed U.S. FTC chair

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's massive power, was sworn in as chair of the ...

Russian law seeks to tighten control over U.S. Internet tech giants

MOSCOW, Russia: In a further tightening of its control over foreign social media platforms, the Russian parliament has passed legislation ...

Business

Section
Spain's successful vaccination drive leads to end of face masks

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain will no longer require the wearing of face masks outdoors beginning June 26, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ...

Involvement by China's Huawei halts laying Pacific telecom cable

SYDNEY, Australia: Concerns over Chinese participation have prevented the awarding of a contract to lay underseas communication cables for Pacific ...

Citing national security, U.S. moves to ban Chinese telecom purchases

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving forward in banning the purchase of equipment by U.S. telecommunications networks ...

In move to expand in UK, JPMorgan purchases Nutmeg platform

LONDON, England: In a major move to enter the British retail banking and investment market, JPMorgan Chase has purchased British ...

Over 1,000 flights delayed due to Southwest Air computer glitches

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines was forced to temporarily stop operations and cancel 500 flights over "connectivity issues" on Tuesday, just ...

As machine orders jump, Japan sees sharpest rise in exports since 1980

TOKYO, Japan: Exports from Japan have registered the fastest growth since May 1980, as inoculations against the Covid infection revved ...

