SEOUL -- A U.S. nuclear envoy said on Monday that the United States hoped for a positive response from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) over its dialogue offer.

Sung Kim, the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the DPRK, made the remarks in Seoul during the trilateral talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi, according to Yonhap news agency. (South Korea-U.S.-DPRK Talks)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- Three militants, including a top commander, were killed in India-controlled Kashmir on Monday, confirmed the local police.

Indian security forces shot them dead in an encounter in the Sopore area of India-controlled Kashmir. (India-Kashmir-Militants)

- - - -

LAGOS -- Nigerian troops have rescued four more victims abducted by gunmen from a secondary school last week in the northwestern state of Kebbi, the army said on Sunday.

The abductees were rescued on Saturday at the Makuku area of the state during search and rescue operations with one of the gunmen killed, said Onyema Nwachukwu, a spokesperson for the Nigerian army, in a statement released on Sunday. (Nigeria-Abduction)