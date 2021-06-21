NEW DELHI -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,935,221 on Monday, with 53,256 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

This was the second consecutive day when less than 60,000 daily cases were reported in a day. The number of new cases is the lowest in the past 88 days, said the health ministry.

"Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day," added the ministry. (India-COVID-19 Cases)

- - - -

SEOUL -- A U.S. nuclear envoy said on Monday that the United States hoped for a positive response from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) over its dialogue offer.

Sung Kim, the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the DPRK, made the remarks in Seoul during the trilateral talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi, according to Yonhap news agency. (S. Korea-U.S. Nuclear Envoy)

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Barnaby Joyce has defeated Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in a contest to replace him as the leader of the National Party and also the deputy PM of Australia.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's report, a spill motion was moved to bring on the leadership vote at a party room meeting on Monday morning, when Joyce won in a very close contest.

The Nationals form the governing Coalition with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal Party. (Australia-National Party-Leadership Contest)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 1.1 percentage points over the week to 39.6 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs slipped 0.9 percentage points to 56.7 percent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party added 0.2 percentage points to 29.4 percent last week. (S. Korea-President-Approval Rating)