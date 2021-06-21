Mon, 21 Jun 2021

International

EU countries to allow Americans, others to return

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In the much-awaited opening following the Covid pandemic, the European Union announced on Friday that its member countries ...

Biden orders U.S. to investigate Chinese apps, may impose bans

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden has issued an executive order which could result in several Chinese apps being investigated or ...

Consumers to pay price for unplanted crops due to California drought

CANTUA CREEK, California: California farmers are leaving fields unplanted because of the ongoing drought. California's worst drought since 1977 has ...

Cruises from U.S. to begin July 11 for fully vaccinated passengers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that only fully vaccinated people be allowed to ...

Hong Kong newspaper raided by hundreds of police officers

HONG KONG: The pro-Democracy Apple Daily newspaper saw its top executives arrested, along with a raid on the newsroom by ...

Texas, California seek reduced power usage during extreme heatwave

AUSTIN, Texas: Amidst an ongoing severe drought, Texas and California officials have asked residents to conserve energy this week, in ...

Business

Sharemarkets in Asia sold off, main Tokyo index sheds 953 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were thrashed in Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong on Monday. Shares in China finished flat.The ...

New cancer drug is goal of partnership between Bristol-Myers and Eisai

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb has entered into a collaboration agreement worth up to $3.10 billion with ...

After JBS hacking, ranchers creating smaller meat processing plants

LINCOLN, Nebraska: Overwhelmed by pandemic-related closures of large slaughterhouses and a recent cyberattack on meatpacking giant JBS, which upended meat ...

Spain's successful vaccination drive leads to end of face masks

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain will no longer require the wearing of face masks outdoors beginning June 26, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ...

Involvement by China's Huawei halts laying Pacific telecom cable

SYDNEY, Australia: Concerns over Chinese participation have prevented the awarding of a contract to lay underseas communication cables for Pacific ...

Citing national security, U.S. moves to ban Chinese telecom purchases

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving forward in banning the purchase of equipment by U.S. telecommunications networks ...

