PYONGYANG, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reaffirmed its position here on Wednesday that it is not considering any possibility of contact with Washington, as that would only be wasting time, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to the report, DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon made a statement saying "we are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time."

Ri also said his ministry "welcomes the clear-cut press statement issued by the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, which is to brush off hasty judgment, conjecture and expectation of the U.S."

He was referring to a statement on Tuesday by Kim Yo Jong, who said Washington's expectation of resuming talks with Pyongyang was wrong and "would plunge them into a greater disappointment."

On Sunday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un's comments of preparing both dialogue and conflict with the United States at a recent plenary session of the Party as an "interesting signal" and said the United States will "wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward."