Fri, 25 Jun 2021

News RELEASES

International

Delta memo says company to hire 1,000 pilots by summer 2022

ATLANTA, Georgia: Amid news that several U.S. carriers are hiring more pilots and staff in response to increasing travel demand, ...

EU citizens missing deadline to receive 28-day notice for UK residency

LONDON, England: Those European Union citizens living in Britain will be issued a 28-day notice in which they can apply ...

To prevent spread of Covid, Tokyo Olympics to bar alcohol

TOKYO, Japan: With under one month before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, media reports that officials ...

Police capture 8-foot Burmese python outside NY home

DEER PARK, New York: Police have captured an 8-foot Burmese python which was found on the driveway of a resident's ...

WHO to teach countries to manufacture Covid vaccine in South Africa

PARIS, France: The World Health Organization will establish a hub in South Africa where scientists from low- and middle-income countries ...

Two men in Western Australia alleged to have imported $1.6m in cocaine

PERTH, Western Australia - A man appeared in a Perth court on Thursday charged with smuggling nearly four kilograms of ...

Business

Fearing Chinese spying, Pacific island turns to Australia for cable

SYDNEY, Australia: After rejecting a low bid from China due to security concerns, the Pacific island of Nauru is in ...

Asian sharemarkets on the money, solid gains across the board

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were soundly higher on Friday, following on from the exuberance on Wall Street, ...

U.S. postal contract for new trucks could be worth $6 billion

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin: - Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense said this week that it will hire 1,000 employees when it opens a Spartanburg, ...

New home sales fall in U.S. as prices jump and market cools

WASHINGTON, D.C.: High prices are responsible for the sale of new U.S. single-family homes to have fallen to a one-year ...

Nasdaq and Standard and Poor's 500 close at all-time high

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded higher on Thursday after the Senate signed off on President Joe Biden's ...

Trade Rep Tai says no incentives offered to move jobs from U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration chief trade representative, Katherine Tai, has said no incentives will be offered to American companies ...

Movie Review

Godzilla vs. Kong