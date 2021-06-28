Mon, 28 Jun 2021

International

Too many tourists visiting Venice, says UNESCO report

VENICE, Italy: Citing the impact of overwhelming tourism, UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has taken the ...

French study says smell returns to Covid patients within 1 year

PARIS, France: A French medical study has determined that one year after contracting Covid, nearly all patients in the study ...

Elon Musk looks to begin worldwide satellite internet by September

HAWTHORNE, California: Starlink, the satellite internet arm of Elon Musk's SpaceX, has said it is hoping to offer global internet ...

Mannequin astronauts to test dangers of moon mission

ORLANDO, Florida: NASA's Artemis I flight to the moon, planned for late 2021, will have a crew of mannequins to ...

Petitions accepted as California begins recall election of Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO, California: With nearly 200,000 more signatures than required to seek the ouster of California Governor Gavin Newsom, state officials ...

All of Sydney and surrounding areas ordered into lockdown from 6pm

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - All of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, and Wollongong will be locked down from ...

Business

Amazon, Google policies on fake product reviews probed by UK

LONDON, England: The U.K. has begun investigating Google and Amazon policies regarding fraudulent product reviews which deceive online customers.Of concern ...

Labor shortage clouds future profits as FedEx stock falls four percent

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The share price of FedEx Corp has come under pressure after problems faced in recruitment ...

Biden issues final extension of ban on evictions

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it was extending the nation's residential eviction moratorium until July 31, ...

NFL, flexing its muscles, seeks partners to enlarge media businesses

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The National Football League (NFL) has announced that it is seeking to broaden its own ...

After jump in demand during Covid, Krispy Kreme seeks $4-billion IPO

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A regulatory submission earlier this week revealed that donut chain Krispy Kreme is pursuing a ...

Wall Street marches on into unchartered waters

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the United States continued to rally on Friday, while the tech sector ...

Movie Review

