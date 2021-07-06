Tue, 06 Jul 2021

International

U.S. targets delayed airline baggage, disabled onboard services

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Proposals from the Biden administration will require airlines to refund passengers for luggage which is delayed and services ...

Britain receives 6 million applications for legal residence

LONDON, England: Six million EU residents have applied for permanent residence in Britain.The British government had set a June 30 ...

82 year-old female pilot to go into space with Jeff Bezos

KENT, Washington: Sixty years after passing NASA's astronaut training program for women, Wally Funk will be blasting off with Amazon ...

Turkey urges third vaccine for older citizens, health care workers

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkey announced on Thursday that it is asking some people earlier vaccinated with a Chinese vaccine to receive ...

Walmart de Mexico to rehire older grocery packers let go during Covid

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Walmart de Mexico announced on Wednesday that it would again hire older workers as grocery packers, after ...

Virgin Orbit has 2nd successful launch of space rocket from 747 jet

MOJAVE, California: Virgin Orbit successfully sent a rocket into space on Wednesday, launched from a 747 jet over the Pacific ...

Business

Countries worldwide pledge support for minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) Following two days of talks, 130 countries, representing more than 90 percent of global GDP, backed ...

Stock markets in Asia hesitant, Nikkei 225 loses 185 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday in a quiet day's trading.Japan's Nikkei 225 led the ...

US Air Force awards Raytheon $2 billion cruise missile contract

WALTHAM, Massachusetts: American aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies has been awarded a contract worth nearly $2 billion to develop and manufacture ...

Gap seeking to sell French, Italian stores and focus on online sales

PARIS, France: The Gap announced on June 30 that it was in discussions to sell its Italian and French stores, ...

Ford Motor closes plants for few weeks due to chip shortages

DETROIT, Michigan: The global semiconductor shortage has forced Ford Motor Company to shut down several of its North American factories ...

U.S. consumer confidence up; concerns about housing prices, inflation

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. consumer confidence in June was at its highest level since more than one year ago, as higher ...

Movie Review

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)