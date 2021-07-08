Thu, 08 Jul 2021

News RELEASES

International

Teenagers need to be monitored, reported to authorities: HK leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said that "ideologies" posed national security risks to Hong Kong.She also asked ...

Angry China responds to Japanese warning not to invade Taiwan

TOKYO, Japan: A Japanese official has warned that if China invades Taiwan, the Japanese would come to the island nation's ...

BP, Lukoil want to quit Iraq says oil minister

BAGHDAD, Iraq: Two of Iraq's largest oil producers - BP and Russia's Lukoil - hope to sell their assets in ...

Haiti in state of siege after assassination of President Moise

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - A group of unidentified individuals attacked the private residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise overnight and shot ...

Lawsuit seeking Saudi involvement in 9/11 attack moves forward

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks approaches, victims' relatives are pressing the courts ...

Norway keeps restrictions on bars, restaurants due to Covid variant

OSLO, Norway: The Norwegian government is slowly easing Covid restrictions nationwide, though limits on customers in restaurants and bars will ...

Business

Bipartisan support in US House to continue Nord Stream 2 sanctions

Washington, D.C.: With a US House of Representative panel unanimously passing an amendment to repeal sanctions waivers on companies involved ...

Stocks in Asia generally lower, HK's Hang Seng drops 823 points.

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mostly lower on Thursday, led by the Hang Seng in Hong Kong ...

Australian hotel industry in crisis, Sydney hotels virtually empty

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Hotels in Sydney, Australia's largest city, have plunged below twp percent in the wake of a ...

Gasoline prices force White House to voice concern

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has expressed its concern over the high price of gasoline in the United States, while ...

Stocks and dollar record gains, Nasdaq breaks another record

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were stronger across the board on Wednesday for no apparent reason.The Nasdaq reversed ...

Tyson frozen chicken recalled due to possible contamination

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken due to concerns about possible contamination, the company ...

Movie Review

Winter's Bone