Sat, 10 Jul 2021

Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Authorities hunt grizzly bear after death of woman camper

OVANDO, Montana: An unidentified woman camper was killed by a grizzly bear in Montana on Tuesday.Officials from the Montana Fish, ...

U.S. enacts Belarus restrictions after downing of Irish plane

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States banned the selling of tickets for flights to Belarus on Tuesday.This follows the forced landing ...

Biden plan to encourage illegal immigrants to become citizens

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has launched a government-wide plan to encourage immigrants to apply for US citizenship.U.S. border authorities ...

Rare 'mud volcano' explosion on display in waters off Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan: A 'mud volcano' put on a fiery display over the Caspian Sea last weekend, as a large explosion ...

Major police operation mounted in Sydney to counter Covid

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A major police operation involving more than 100 officers, including many from the Dog and Mounted ...

104 shot, 19 dead during Chicago's July 4 weekend

CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago's long July 4th weekend saw at least 104 people shot and 19 killed.Among those shot were two ...

Business

Section
Dow, Nasdaq and S&P500 all close at new all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks powered ahead on Friday as investors weighed into all sectors, sending the major ...

Airbus June deliveries set pace for recovery following Covid slowdown

PARIS, France: Sources in the industry have said that Airbus, the aerospace sector's global leader, delivered over 70 aircraft during ...

450 to lose Deutsche Bank jobs in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland: Deutsche Bank announced that it will eliminate 450 full-time and contractor positions from its Ireland branches.Bank officials added ...

Quiet day for stocks and currencies in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally lower on Friday, the only exception being the Hong Kong market ...

Surge in Samsung profits due to strong demand for chips

SEOUL, South Korea: Samsung Electronics, the world's largest chip and smartphone manufacturer, said it is expecting strong chip prices and ...

No agreement on increased output at OPEC meeting

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: After two days of failed discussions, the OPEC+ ministers abandoned talks about an increase in oil ...

