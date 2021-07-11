Sun, 11 Jul 2021

International

Virgin owner Branson to be first space owner to reach space

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico: British billionaire Richard Branson will make history on Sunday as he becomes the first owner ...

Eric Adams wins New York mayoral primary on anti-crime platform

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was declared the victor on Tuesday of this week for ...

Nearly all British troops withdrawn from Afghanistan, says PM Johnson

LONDON, England: Fearing civil war, Britain has withdrawn most of its troops from Afghanistan following a nearly 20 year deployment, ...

Pope to be in hospital one week following surgery

ROME, Italy: Pope Francis, recovering following intestinal surgery, had his condition described as "regular and satisfactory," the Vatican said Wednesday.The ...

Authorities hunt grizzly bear after death of woman camper

OVANDO, Montana: An unidentified woman camper was killed by a grizzly bear in Montana on Tuesday.Officials from the Montana Fish, ...

U.S. enacts Belarus restrictions after downing of Irish plane

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States banned the selling of tickets for flights to Belarus on Tuesday.This follows the forced landing ...

Business

U.S. to keep borders closed to foreigners due to Covid

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Biden administration is not planning to immediately lift international travel restrictions put in place to control the ...

30 U.S. states sue Google, say Play Store is illegal monopoly

WASHINGTON D.C.: A case, joined by a 37-state grouping in the United States, was filed on July 7 accusing the ...

Canadian drought threatens Manitoba's wheat, canola crops

MANITOU, Manitoba: Canada's canola and wheat crops face failure as farmers struggle with a continuing drought. The all-important Canadian canola ...

Pentagon to award cloud computing contract to numerous vendors

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft, valued to eventually reach $10 billion. In new negotiations, ...

Dow, Nasdaq and S&P500 all close at new all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks powered ahead on Friday as investors weighed into all sectors, sending the major ...

Airbus June deliveries set pace for recovery following Covid slowdown

PARIS, France: Sources in the industry have said that Airbus, the aerospace sector's global leader, delivered over 70 aircraft during ...

Movie Review

Andrei Rublev