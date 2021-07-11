Sun, 11 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
70
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Post-pandemic, New York honors emergency workers with parade

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A Wednesday parade will honor the people who helped get New York City through the ...

Virgin owner Branson to be first space owner to reach space

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico: British billionaire Richard Branson will make history on Sunday as he becomes the first owner ...

Eric Adams wins New York mayoral primary on anti-crime platform

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was declared the victor on Tuesday of this week for ...

Nearly all British troops withdrawn from Afghanistan, says PM Johnson

LONDON, England: Fearing civil war, Britain has withdrawn most of its troops from Afghanistan following a nearly 20 year deployment, ...

Pope to be in hospital one week following surgery

ROME, Italy: Pope Francis, recovering following intestinal surgery, had his condition described as "regular and satisfactory," the Vatican said Wednesday.The ...

Authorities hunt grizzly bear after death of woman camper

OVANDO, Montana: An unidentified woman camper was killed by a grizzly bear in Montana on Tuesday.Officials from the Montana Fish, ...

Business

Section
U.S., Canadian ministers discuss Mexico's energy, investment policies

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: During a meeting on Wednesday between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and ...

U.S. to keep borders closed to foreigners due to Covid

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Biden administration is not planning to immediately lift international travel restrictions put in place to control the ...

30 U.S. states sue Google, say Play Store is illegal monopoly

WASHINGTON D.C.: A case, joined by a 37-state grouping in the United States, was filed on July 7 accusing the ...

Canadian drought threatens Manitoba's wheat, canola crops

MANITOU, Manitoba: Canada's canola and wheat crops face failure as farmers struggle with a continuing drought. The all-important Canadian canola ...

Pentagon to award cloud computing contract to numerous vendors

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft, valued to eventually reach $10 billion. In new negotiations, ...

Dow, Nasdaq and S&P500 all close at new all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks powered ahead on Friday as investors weighed into all sectors, sending the major ...

Movie Review

Mephisto