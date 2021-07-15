Thu, 15 Jul 2021

U.S. warns China of treaty obligations if Philippines attacked

WASHINGTON, D.C. The United States has again warned China that an attack on Philippine forces in the South China Sea ...

Organizers ban all spectators from Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19

TOKYO, Japan: Fans will be unable to attend any sports events during the upcoming Olympics, due to the surge in ...

Hunger in Cuba, Covid, cause thousands of Cubans to take to streets

HAVANA, Cuba: In the largest demonstrations in Communist Cuba in decades, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Havana ...

Pfizer says booster will help if vaccine's protection declines

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that they are developing a booster shot for their COVID-19 ...

Long-lost Judy Garland dress from Oz movie found at university

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A dress worn by Judy Garland 82 years ago in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz has ...

Researchers predict record breaking Atlantic storm season

HOUSTON, Texas: Researchers from Colorado State University believe 20 major tropical storms will strike the Atlantic region this year.Colorado State ...

Foxconn, TSMC hand over 10 million Covid vaccines to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Two Taiwanese firms have purchased 10 million doses of Covid vaccines for use by the government, as it ...

Stocks in Asia lower, Aussie markets however hold steady

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Wednesday, although the Australian market showed some life.In Japan, ...

Ryanair to hire 2,000 pilots as post-Covid travel resumes

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ryanair will hire more than 2,000 new pilots as air traffic demand increases in the post-pandemic period.The pilots ...

U.S. adds 14 Chinese businesses to economic blacklist

SHANGHAI, China: China's Ministry of Commerce rejected the addition of 23 Chinese businesses to a U.S. economic blacklist over issues ...

Highest CPI in 13 years undermines U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in the United States came in for profit-taking on Tuesday after all the major ...

Stellantis to be all-electric by 2025, says officials

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Stellantis, manufacturer of Peugeot, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Opel, said it is planning to invest more than ...

