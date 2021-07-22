Thu, 22 Jul 2021

News

International

Immunized Muslims attend haj as Covid limits numbers for second year

MECCA, Saudi Arabia: Sixty-thousand Saudi pilgrims are to participate in the annual haj, though foreigners will not be allowed into ...

South Korea-Japan summit canceled due to diplomat's remarks

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has canceled his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga due ...

Americans imprisoned for helping Ghosn escape from Japanese courts

TOKYO, Japan: Two Americans have been sentenced for their roles in helping former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn flee to ...

First woman completes Navy elite training for Seals, other units

WASHINGTON D.C.: The first woman has completed the U.S. Navy's Special Warfare training, making her eligible for joining elite commando ...

Two weeks after surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis blessed a crowd from his Vatican window on Sunday, for the first time since undergoing surgery ...

Indian government places order for 660 million Covid vaccine doses

NEW DELHI, India: India heeded prompt warnings about a shortage of vaccines by health specialists and state authorities by placing ...

Business

China's ascendancy putting pressure on relationships of U.S. allies

The economy of the People's Republic of China has been growing much faster than that of the United States for ...

Stocks in Asia bounce, greenback adds to recent gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia generally made gains on Wednesday.The only exception was the Hong Kong market where ...

EasyJet optimistic as bookings reach 60% of pre-pandemic schedule

LONDON, England: Britain's EasyJet will fly 60 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity from July through September as the travel industry ...

Ford recalls 775,000 Explorer SUVs due to steering issue

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor has announced the global recall of at least 775,000 Explorer SUVs from the 2013-2017 model years, ...

U.S. stocks roar back to life, Nasdaq gains 224 points

NEW YORK, New York - The Covid-19 surge, particularly the Delta variant, was blamed for Monday's plunge in global stocks, ...

U.S. FAA orders 737s to check cabin air pressure switches

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on July 15 instructed airlines operating the Boeing 737 to carry out inspections ...

