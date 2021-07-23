Fri, 23 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
U.S. targets Chinese officials following end of Hong Kong democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese officials, all deputy directors at the China-Hong Kong liaison ...

Britain favors placing U.S. deep space radar station in U.K.

LONDON, England: A U.S. Space Force proposal to base a radar system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 ...

Texas man wins $1 million with free Covid vaccine lottery ticket

ARLINGTON, Texas: A Texas man has claimed a $1 million prize from a winning lottery ticket he received for free ...

U.S. life expectancy fell to 77.3 years in 2020

ATLANTA, Georgia: Life expectancy in the United States fell by 18 months in 2020 to 77.3 years.This is the lowest ...

New Russian stealth fighter jet to be on display at Russian air show

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia will unveil its new Sukhoi fifth-generation stealth fighter jet this week at an air show near Moscow.Show ...

U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to Britain as Covid surges

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government issued an advisory on Monday urging U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Great Britain because ...

Business

Section
Pfizer signs with Africa's Biovac to manufacture Covid vaccines

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: A South African pharmaceutical company will manufacture the Pfizer- BioNTech Covid vaccine for distribution in Africa. ...

Hong Kong's stock market takes a beating, Asian markets mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets ended the week mixed on Friday. The U.S. dollar forged ahead.At the close ...

Chipotle says increased menu pricing will only cover new beef charges

NEWPORT BEACH, California: U.S. restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill posted greater revenues for the current quarter on July 20, though ...

Rare earth magnets used in EVs raise concerns over Chinese monopoly

WASHINGTON D.C.: With U.S.-Sino relations becoming increasingly strained, automobile manufacturers in the western world are striving to lower their dependence ...

U.S. stock indices advance for 3rd consecutive day

NEW YORK, New York - A recent spike in jobless claims has failed to deter investors in U.S. stocks.All the ...

After 15 month closure, Irish restaurants ready to open indoor dining

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland is moving forward to reopen indoor dining throughout the country following 16 months of Covid lockdowns.New guidelines ...

Movie Review

Crawl