The world is an Olympics, from today! At 14:00 Bulgarian time will be officially opened the 29th Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital Tokyo. For the first time in the history of modern Games, the opening ceremony will take place without the presence of an audience. Due to the pandemic, the stands will be empty during all competitions of the program.

The games were postponed by one year and thus become the first to be held in an odd year.

The main concern of the hosts remains the health of athletes, judges and other officials. Tokyo will also be in a state of emergency during the two-week race from July 23rd to August 8th. In recent days, the number of new coronavirus infections in the Olympic Village has risen, raising further concerns. The Guinean delegation withdrew because of the virus, and in April North Korea announced that it would not release its athletes in Tokyo.

The opinion of the Japanese themselves about the Olympics was also not positive - the majority of the local population was either for a new postponement of the forum, or for the cancellation of the Games.

