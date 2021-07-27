Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
70
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Amidst Covid, Olympics opener seen by fewest Americans in 33 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. audience watching the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics was the smallest in 33 years.NBC's broadcast ...

U.S. court overturns CDC requirements for cruise ships in Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A federal appeals court on Friday reversed an earlier ruling and will let stand a ruling that prevents ...

Roads closed, residents evacuated due to buried WWII bomb in UK

LONDON, England: A World War II bomb was discovered on Thursday while excavating a new housing development, causing the evacuation ...

Tokyo Olympics again bans some Russian athletes due to drug use

TOKYO, Japan: The World Anti-Doping Agency has reported that a number of Russian athletes have been banned from competing at ...

New York state confiscates firearms in 10th buyback event of year

NEW YORK, New York Hundreds of guns were turned over in Syracuse on Saturday by owners responding to a buyback.New ...

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

Business

Section
Predictions call for strong global insurance recovery

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The worldwide insurance industry is anticipating that it will recover more quickly and be stronger ...

Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new record highs

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones, Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite all closed at record highs ...

World markets worry as Argentina cuts grain shipments by 25%

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: The lowest waters in 77 years is reducing the amount of grain being shipped from Argentina's most ...

For first time, documents list 5,000 properties owned by Vatican

VATICAN CITY, Rome: For the first time, the Vatican has released information on 5,000 properties it owns, as part of ...

Hong Kong share markets tumble, Hang Seng drops more than 1,000 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - In Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng index shedding more than ...

Domino's earnings for Q2 outpace analysts' expectations

ANN ARBOR, Michigan: Domino's Pizza Inc reported higher-than-anticipated Q2 earnings and profits on July 22, as the addition of menu ...

Movie Review

Chimes at Midnight (aka Falstaff)