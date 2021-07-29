Thu, 29 Jul 2021

News RELEASES

International

Bezos says Blue Origin will cover $2 billion lunar mission costs

SEATTLE, Washington: Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos has offered to pay up to $2 billion in NASA costs if the ...

After Covid, parents opting for homeschooling for kids

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following the closing of the nation's schools during the Covid pandemic, more than 11 percent of all households ...

Eight dead, 10 injured in 20-car crash during Utah sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah: At least eight people were killed and ten injured in a 20-vehicle collision caused by a sandstorm Sunday ...

United says government needs to end congestion at Newark airport

WASHINGTON D.C.: United Airlines is asking the federal government to reduce congestion at Newark Liberty International Airport, even as runway ...

Covid vaccines have reached 340.4 mln doses administered in U.S.

ATLANTA, Georgia: Latest statistics released by the United States report that 340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout ...

Amidst Covid, Olympics opener seen by fewest Americans in 33 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. audience watching the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics was the smallest in 33 years.NBC's broadcast ...

Business

Stocks in Asia record strong gains on China's relief for techs

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose across the board on Thursday after China said it will continue to ...

After initial optimism, summer travel season in Europe remains low

PARIS, France: With European countries scrambling to contain new virus outbreaks with a litany of constantly-changing and last-minute rules, the ...

Australia's Lynas sees high demand in minerals driving revenues

EAST PERTH, Western Australia: Lynas Rare Earths Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly revenues on July 26 due to demand for ...

Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, Wall Street closes mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday despite a widening of the U.S. trade deficit, offset ...

Drone test delivers supplies to North Carolina Island

OCRACOKE, North Carolina: Drones were successful in delivering vital supplies to a remote North Carolina island during a test this ...

Asian stock markets sold off, Hong Kong the exception

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The beleaguered Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng finally corrected higher on Wednesday, after a relentless ...

Movie Review

