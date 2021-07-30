Fri, 30 Jul 2021

International

Palestinian boy, 12, dies after being shot by Israeli troops

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - A 12-year old Palestinian boy has been shot dead by Israeli army soldiers in the West Bank, ...

Aussie troops to bolster NSW police enforcement of Covid restrictions

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Hundreds of Australian Army soldiers are to be deployed to the streets of Sydney in a ...

Bezos says Blue Origin will cover $2 billion lunar mission costs

SEATTLE, Washington: Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos has offered to pay up to $2 billion in NASA costs if the ...

After Covid, parents opting for homeschooling for kids

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following the closing of the nation's schools during the Covid pandemic, more than 11 percent of all households ...

Eight dead, 10 injured in 20-car crash during Utah sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah: At least eight people were killed and ten injured in a 20-vehicle collision caused by a sandstorm Sunday ...

United says government needs to end congestion at Newark airport

WASHINGTON D.C.: United Airlines is asking the federal government to reduce congestion at Newark Liberty International Airport, even as runway ...

Business

U.S. stock markets hit new record highs, second quarter GDP rises

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. economy is back at its pre-pandemic level, but for how long? U.S. investors ...

San Francisco bar-restaurant group calls for proof of vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO, California: An organization representing bars and restaurants in San Francisco has announced that its members have agreed to ...

Armani sales jump 34%, recovery from Covid pandemic ongoing

MILAN, Rome: Business in China and the United States helped push up sales at Giorgio Armani by 34 percent in ...

Stocks in Asia record strong gains on China's relief for techs

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose across the board on Thursday after China said it will continue to ...

After initial optimism, summer travel season in Europe remains low

PARIS, France: With European countries scrambling to contain new virus outbreaks with a litany of constantly-changing and last-minute rules, the ...

Australia's Lynas sees high demand in minerals driving revenues

EAST PERTH, Western Australia: Lynas Rare Earths Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly revenues on July 26 due to demand for ...

