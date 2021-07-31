WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all workers hired by the U.S. federal government are required either to prove that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or to submit to a series of vigorous safety protocols.

Unvaccinated people dying from COVID-19 is "an American tragedy," Biden said during a speech at the White House in an effort to convince those still reluctant to get vaccinated to receive their doses.

"People are dying and will die who don't have to die. If you're out there unvaccinated, you don't have to die," the president said, pointing particularly to those who are not yet vaccinated and are currently hospitalized due to contracting the virus.

----

WINDHOEK -- Namibia's government on Thursday expressed deep concern and disappointment that Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat received credentials from Israel's ambassador, granting Israel observer status at the AU.

"Granting observer status to an occupying power is contrary to the principles and objectives of the Constitutive Act of the African Union, particularly at a time when the State of Israel is increasing its acts of oppression in total violation of international law and disregard for the human rights of the Palestinian people," Penda Naanda, executive director of Namibia's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, said in a statement.

----

BUENOS AIRES -- Experts in viral diseases and infectology have highlighted the efficacy of Chinese vaccines against COVID-19 and its new variants.

"According to the evidence available so far, vaccines that have been licensed by the World Health Organization (WHO) are effective against all variants in circulation globally," Jairo Mendez Rico, adviser on emerging viral diseases to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), told Xinhua recently.

----

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has instructed the DPRK military to complete preparations for coping with "any military provocation of enemies," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"Commanders and political officers should focus all efforts on completing preparations for actively and offensively coping with any military provocation of enemies," Kim said when chairing a workshop for military commanders and political cadres in Pyongyang on July 24-27.