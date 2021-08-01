Sun, 01 Aug 2021

International

Chinese threats push forward discussions on U.S.-Vietnam ties

HANOI, Vietnam: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with government officials in Vietnam on Thursday to discuss deepening security in ...

Calif. desalination plant to begin construction in 2022

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California: In a bid to develop a major source of water for drinking and irrigation, California appears poised ...

Amid surge, Thailand opens first Covid airport hospital in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand has opened an 1,800 bed field hospital for Covid patients in a cargo warehouse at Bangkok's Don ...

Gambling on regaining majority, Canada's Trudeau to hold elections

OTTAWA, Canada: Reports from Canada say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will schedule snap elections in September, two years ahead ...

20-year old youth shot deal by Israeli soldiers during teen's funeral

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - A 20-year old Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli army soldiers on Thursday as he attended ...

Jump in Covid variant forces U.S. to keep borders closed to visitors

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Due to the spread of the Covid Delta variant, the United States will not lift the existing travel ...

Business

UPS shares fall to lowest in 3 months as e-commerce declines

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) fell to its lowest in three months on July ...

Worldwide semiconductor chip shortage to hit manufacturing of iPhones

CUPERTINO, California: Apple Inc said this week that the global chip shortage could soon affect iPhone production, with declining revenue ...

Walmart to pay for employees' college tuition, cost of books

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Retailer Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S., has announced it will cover the full cost of ...

U.S. stocks slip on Amazon revenue forecasts

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell across the board on Friday with Amazon a stand-out for sellers. The ...

Amazon says it will not accept bitcoin for online payments

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com denied media reports on July 26 that the company was considering accepting bitcoins as a form of ...

In major move, Intel to build Qualcomm chips, full production by 2025

SANTA CLARA, California: Hoping to regain its lead by 2025 and catch up to rivals, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ...

