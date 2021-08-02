Mon, 02 Aug 2021

Fair in Statesville

International

New Samoa Prime Minister cancels $100 million Chinese port project

APIA, Samoa: The new prime minister of the island nation of Samoa has said she will cancel a Chinese-financed port ...

Fearing China, Philippines signs pact to return U.S. troops

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated.U.S. Secretary ...

Biden seeks to set example as he urges employees to become vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Joe Biden has announced that millions of federal workers will either need to show proof of having ...

YouTube takes action against Australian broadcaster, ACMA silent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - ACMA, the Australian Communications Media Authority has been sidelined by the U.S. social media giant YouTube.ACMA, ...

German woman walked around for weeks with winning $39M ticket

BERLIN, Germany: A German woman walked around with a winning $39 million lottery ticket in her purse for weeks before ...

Rising soccer star, 16, dies after car crash in Netherlands

IJSSELSTEIN, Netherlands - Up-and-coming football talent Noah Gesser and his teenage brother have been killed in a head-on collision.Ajax's 16-year ...

Business

Uber tells returning employees they must be vaccinated against Covid

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Uber Technologies Inc will open its offices in late October, postponing from the earlier announced September 13, ...

Biden seeks pledge of 40% electric vehicles by 2030

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In a bid to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, the White House has asked automakers to voluntarily pledge to ...

Price increase helps jump in McDonalds revenues

CHICAGO, IL: Global sales and profits for McDonald's Corp surged past Wall Street targets on Wednesday, attributed to fresh additions ...

Pfizer seeks permission to administer third Covid dose

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Pfizer has projected a 29 percent increase in the sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in ...

Biden says ban on rental evictions to end on Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The nationwide ban that prevents landlords from evicting those who do not pay their rent will expire Saturday.The ...

UPS shares fall to lowest in 3 months as e-commerce declines

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) fell to its lowest in three months on July ...

Movie Review

Southland Tales