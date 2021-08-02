SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's defense ministry said Monday that no decision had been made yet over the joint annual military exercise with the United States this summer.

Boo Seung-chan, defense ministry spokesman, told an online press briefing that nothing was finalized yet over how, when and on which scale the annual South Korea-U.S. command post exercise would be conducted, saying it would be decided by the authorities of South Korea and the United States.

The combined forces of South Korea and the United States have annually staged the summertime command post drills around mid-August, which the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) denounced as a dress rehearsal for invasion.

Boo said Seoul and Washington were in close consultations over the issue taking into account the overall situations, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the combined defense posture, the transfer of the wartime operational control, and the support for diplomatic efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

On July 27, South Korea and the DPRK restored their cross-border communication channels that had been severed for over a year, raising expectations for a conciliatory mood between the two Koreas.