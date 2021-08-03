JERUSALEM -- "We need to live in a way that takes the recent outbreak into consideration but also enables the economy, the schools and daily lives to continue as much as possible," said Nadav Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University and chair of the Association of Public Health Physicians in Israel.

Israeli hospitals have begun reopening their COVID-19 wards this week, as a surge in infections has resulted in a spike in severe cases requiring hospitalization.

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday night urged South Korea to cancel its regular joint military exercises with the United States and said a North-South leader-level summit remains unlikely in the short term, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The joint military drills are "an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders of the North and the South wishing to see a step taken toward restoring mutual trust and which beclouds the way ahead of the north-south relations," said Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in a statement.

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The United States on Sunday blamed Iran for the attack against an oil tanker managed by an Israeli-owned company in the north Arabian Sea, saying "an appropriate response" is forthcoming.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming," he added.