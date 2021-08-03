Tue, 03 Aug 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
72
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Europeans evacuate 394 migrants from boat on Mediterranean

TUNIS, Tunisia: Some 394 migrants were rescued from an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.The Sea-Watch 3 ...

Air leak causes drop in pressure in International Space Station

MOSCOW, Russia: Staffs on Earth and in the International Space Station are working to correct a drop in air pressure, ...

U.S. sanctions Cuba police, leaders after July protests

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States added additional sanctions on the Cuban police force and its leaders on Friday, following the ...

U.S. seizes tanker, seeks owner for bypassing North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United Sates has seized a tanker that it said was assisting North Korea in evading sanctions. In ...

New Samoa Prime Minister cancels $100 million Chinese port project

APIA, Samoa: The new prime minister of the island nation of Samoa has said she will cancel a Chinese-financed port ...

Fearing China, Philippines signs pact to return U.S. troops

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated.U.S. Secretary ...

Business

Section
Jump in post-Covid U.S. labor costs seen in second quarter

WASHINGTON D.C.: The cost of labor in the United States rose significantly in Q2 as firms increased salaries and offered ...

U.S. states weigh charges to packagers for recycling

PORTLAND, Maine: States throughout America are attempting to pass bills that would make the commercial users of packaging pay for ...

U.S. stock markets directionless over Covid concerns

NEW YORK, New York - The surging Delta variant of COVID-19 has unnerved U.S. investors with Wall Street ending the ...

U.S. economy fell during Covid in greatest slump since 1946

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States recorded an economic contraction at an annual rate of 19.2 percent in 2020 at the ...

U.S. seeks to end access to foreign crypto exchanges by Americans

WASHINGTON D.C.: Americans have found ways to avoid regulations intended to prevent U.S. customers from accessing overseas cryptocurrency exchanges, according ...

China's Shanghai Composite rebounds, gains nearly two percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets opened the week solidly higher.China's Shanghai Composite led the way, jumping 66.93 ...

Movie Review

Moonlight