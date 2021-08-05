Thu, 05 Aug 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
66
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Despite efforts to save 1,500 jobs, Virginia drug plant closes

CHARLESTON, West Virginia: A West Virginia pharmaceutical plant that employed some 1,500 people has closed, despite a late effort by ...

Delta variant causes more Americans to get vaccinated: White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: The average number of Americans being vaccinated against COVID-19 rose by 30 percent, as the Delta variant is ...

Wildfires, high temperatures strike Sicily, Italy

Catania, Sicily: Italian firefighters are battling wildfires in Sicily for a second consecutive day.The fires reached the town of Catania ...

U.S. doctors' groups endorse COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women

CHICAGO, Illinois: All pregnant women should receive Covid vaccines, according to two major U.S. obstetricians' groups.Citing data collected from tens ...

Protests in France to block use of Covid health pass

PARIS, France: Thousands of people in Paris and other French cities protested against the introduction of a mandatory COVID-19 health ...

Deadline for UN pledges on greenhouse gases missed by China, India

BERLIN, Germany: China and India missed a U.N. deadline to submit new plans detailing how they will reduce greenhouse gas ...

Business

Section
$1 billion London film studio to ensure UK remains film destination

LONDON, England: In the first overseas expansion of their Sunset Studios platform, U.S. firms Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties said ...

Asian stock investors lack resolution, Nikkei 225 rises 144 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mirrored Wall Street's overnight performance, finishing mixed and barely moved.The Australian All Ordinaries ...

China reports slowest factory growth since February 2020

BEIJING, China: Expansion of China's factory sector in July was the most sluggish in seventeen months, on the back of ...

Bombardier union ends one week strike at Toronto assembly plant

TORONTO, Canada: Union workers at Bombardier's business-jet assembly plant in Toronto ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement on Saturday, ...

U.S. stocks end mixed, Dow Jones loses more than 300 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday."The market is expensive where it is and people are ...

Disney says all employees working at parks must be vaccinated

ORLANDO, Florida: The Walt Disney Company say that all of its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United ...

Movie Review

Scarface
Scarface [Blu-Ray]