North Korean students under investigation for singing western songs

SEOUL, South Korea: The North Korean government is investigating high school students who were seen singing and dancing to a song by South Korean boy band BTS, according to a South Korean press report.

Seoul Pyongyang News reported that the North Korean students were trainees with North Korea's Red Youth Guard militia in South Pyongan Province. During a break, the students were seen listening to BTS' hit song, "Blood, Sweat & Tears" on an MP3 player and singing the lyrics, a source said.

The students are now being investigated for engaging in "reactionary ideology and culture," in violation of North Korean law, the report said.

In December 2020, North Korea enacted new laws making it a crime for citizens to participate in reactionary ideologies and cultures, in a bid to control information coming into the country from the outside world, including South Korean entertainment media and broadcasts.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that BTS songs are enjoying "explosive popularity" among North Korean youth.

"They also know that BTS are young South Korean singers, that they have topped the [U.S.] Billboard charts many times, something not many artists have done," the North Korean source said.

Last year, North Korea arrested three soldiers in their 20s who were accused of having "partied" to BTS songs.

In July, South Korea published its White Paper on Human Rights in North Korea, noting that the communist regime has been increasing punishments of citizens caught viewing unauthorized media.