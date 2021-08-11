Wed, 11 Aug 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Resignation of New York governor ends Cuomo dynasty

NEW YORK, New York - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been a fixture in U.S. Democratic Party circles for ...

Students ask U.S. Supreme Court to block university's vaccine order

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana: Indiana University students, on Friday, asked the US Supreme Court to block the university's requirement for compulsory vaccinations ...

Marine commander dead at 102; led conquering of Iwo Jima

LA JOLLA, California: Dave Severance, the Marine company commander whose troops planted the American flag on Iwo Jima during World ...

Blinken tells Asian countries of U.S. concerns over Chinese nukes

WASHINGTON D.C.: During a meeting with foreign ministers of Asian countries and partner nations, Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, ...

North Korean students under investigation for singing western songs

SEOUL, South Korea: The North Korean government is investigating high school students who were seen singing and dancing to a ...

Chinese voice objections to U.S. sales of artillery to Taiwan

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 40 155mm howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan in a ...

Business

Section
UAE's Dubai to host InClassica International Music Festival

The special 10th-anniversary edition of the InClassica International Music Festival is soon set to land in Dubai, organised by the ...

U.S. investigating Mercedes after vans roll after being parked

WASHINGTON D.C.: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, on Friday, it has launched a preliminary investigation into reports ...

Passing of $1 trillion infrastructure bill by Senate boosts Wall St.

NEW YORK, New York - It was another exhilarating day on Wall Street on Tuesday as records again were shattered.New ...

Coca Cola, largest employer in Northampton, Mass., to close plant

ATLANTA, Georgia: Coca-Cola has announced plans to close a Massachusetts bottling plant in summer 2023, leaving its 319 employees without ...

Group of Oregon bars agree to require Covid vaccinations for entry

PORTLAND, Oregon: A coalition of 15 bars in Portland, Oregon have agreed to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entry, ...

Asian stocks defy Wall Street, head higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday despite the mixed reaction on Wall Street overnight.The Nikkei 225 ...

Movie Review

Jack Reacher