Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Belarus coaches expelled from Olympics for forcing runner onto plane

TOKYO, Japan: International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials said on Friday that they have revoked the credentials of two Belarusian running ...

North Korea warns of retaliation for U.S.-S. Korea military exercises

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea and the U.S. should pay a price for conducting annual joint military drills this week, ...

Governor says Delta variant leaves only 8 ICU beds in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Only eight intensive care unit beds were available on Monday in the state of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, ...

Regional powers begin exerting influence in Afghanistan

As each day goes by, the Taliban's forces edge closer to controlling all of Afghanistan. In the first week of ...

Prince Andrew accuser an experienced litigant

NEW YORK, New York - A Colorado woman now living in Australia who has long accused the late Jeffrey Epstein ...

China fires, demotes officials due to spreading Covid Delta variant

BEIJING, China: - More than 30 Chinese officials were fired or received other punishments for allegedly failing to respond adequately ...

Business

Section
Movie houses to receive first showing of movies, says AMC and Warner

LEAWOOD, Kansas: During an earnings call, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that AMC and Warner Bros. have struck a deal ...

Australian stocks move higher, elsewhere in Asia markets drift

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday. The only market to advance was the Australian market, ...

Arizona Cardinals to open sports betting site in stadium

PHOENIX, Arizona: The Arizona Cardinals have become the first National Football League team to announce plans to open retail sports ...

U.S. tax credits seek to end Chinese dominance of rare earth magnets

WASHINGTON D.C.: A bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to provide tax credits to companies ...

Top U.S. stock indices hit record highs for third day in row

NEW YORK, New York - A marginal fall in initial jobless claims last week helped the Standard and Poor's 500 ...

Continental Grain buys chicken-giant Sanderson Farms for $4.5B

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With the price of chicken soaring, Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture ...

Movie Review

McCabe & Mrs. Miller