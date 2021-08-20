Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
PRAGUE, Czech Republic: NATO's legitimacy has been placed in question after its failure in Afghanistan, said Czech President Milos Zeman, ...
PORTLAND, Oregon: Oregon officials have reported 93 percent of local hospital beds for adults, and 90 percent of all intensive ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States has ordered face masks to continue to be worn on flights and all other public ...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: A trainer at a reptile center in Salt Lake City, is recovering after an alligator dragged ...
ATHENS, Greece: Villages near Athens were evacuated due to two uncontrolled wildfires fanned by strong winds, though no casualties have ...
Jerusalem, Israel: As firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem, which forced hundreds to evacuate their homes for a second day, Israeli ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: The Delta variant of COVID-19 is threatening the recovery of America's premium steakhouse sector, which is considered a ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets were on the nose Friday, particularly in China and Hong Kong where the ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. State Department have warned Americans not ...
NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street weathered a global stocks sell-off well on Thursday, helped by a fall in ...
FIREBAUGH, California: A historic drought across the U.S. West is severely affecting California's $6 billion almond industry, which produces roughly ...
TAMPA, Florida: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of Florida's largest school districts are finding it difficult to hire bus ...