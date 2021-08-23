Mon, 23 Aug 2021

International

Orlando seeks limits on water usage because of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Florida: Orlando residents have been asked to cut back on their use of water so that liquid oxygen used ...

Surreal human reality of Middle East as big a fiasco as Afghanistan

The experience is a jarring one to stare for even a moment at the scene of the Jewish Nation-State & ...

Scotland coalition includes pro-independence forces forming a majority

LONDON, England: The ruling Scottish National Party will agree to a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Green Party, which will ...

Poland sends troops to stop Belarus from sending migrants to border

WARSAW, Poland: More than 900 troops have been sent by Poland to help secure its border with Belarus, said Polish ...

Former official Nicholas Burns nominated as Ambassador to China

WASHINGTON D.C.: Veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns, formerly Under-Secretary of State from 2005 to 2008 under President George W. Bush, has ...

COVID deaths jump in unvaccinated Americans, says CDC

WASHINGTON D.C.: As states with low vaccination rates are being ravaged by the Covid Delta variant, the U.S. reported more ...

CDC asks those at risk of Covid to not travel by cruise ship

ATLANTA, Georgia: On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people with an increased risk of ...

New York group offers $9.5 billion for UK supermarket chain Morrisons

LONDON, England: As bidders seek to top each other, the price to purchase British supermarket chain Morrisons has reached 7 ...

Drop in bee colonies means less honey, less pollination of crops

GACKLE, North Dakota: An ongoing drought is causing honey production in North Dakota to drop, which is America's top producing ...

New trade treaty results in Mexico auto factory workers ousting union

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Workers at the central Mexican General Motors plant assembling pickup trucks have voted to cancel their union ...

Contemplating the end of the capitalist system

Now that so many people have realized that the capitalist system is riddled with problems, they want a clear explanation ...

Budget Breeze Airways says $200 million to be used for expansion

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah: Discount airlines Breeze Airways has raised $200 million in a second round of financing, officials announced on ...

