Mon, 30 Aug 2021

News RELEASES

International

Russia says advanced missiles 'on schedule' for delivery to Myanmar

MOSCOW, Russia: RIA news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia will deliver Pantsir missile defence systems to Myanmar.The truck-mounted systems ...

NY Gov. Hochul says Cuomo did not report 12,000 Covid deaths

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After promising greater transparency, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced some 12,000 more people have ...

Wife of Marine who died in Afghanistan due to have baby in 3 weeks

Steve Nikoui had been glued to TV reports on Thursday, desperate for hints his son, Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, survived ...

Dr. Fauci optimistic that Covid could be under control in U.S. in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, said the U.S. ...

Firefighters work to contain wildfire approaching Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Nevada: A massive wildfire raging less than 20 miles away, threatened Lake Tahoe, the alpine vacation area on ...

Former NFL star Herschel Walker announces U.S. Senate bid in Georgia

Retired National Football League star Herschel Walker filed papers with the US Federal Election Commission to be a candidate for ...

Business

Italian politician quits ministry post following Mussolini comment

ROME, Italy: An Italian economy undersecretary resigned following an uproar over his recommendation that a park in his hometown should ...

Covid, chip shortages cause UK auto output to fall to 1956 level

LONDON, England: The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday that the UK's auto production output fell to ...

Powell opens up on recession, recovery, and the past forward

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming - Seventeen months have passed since the U.S. economy faced the full force of the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

U.S. stocks march on to new record highs, Nasdaq advances 184 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Friday. after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell all but confirmed ...

Top computer execs gather at White House cybersecurity conference

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House gathered leading U.S. technology company executives this week to discuss cybersecurity, after a series of ...

Irish Ferries to not issue dividends as passenger traffic falters

Dublin, Ireland: The largest Irish-based maritime company, Irish Continental Group (ICG), has reported a €12.2m pre-tax loss for the first ...

Movie Review

The Way of the Dragon (Meng long guo jiang)
Way of the Dragon