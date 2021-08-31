Tue, 31 Aug 2021

International

With gun deaths soaring, Sweden might allow police to spy on gangs

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden is weighing the expansion of the country's police powers to allow spying on suspected gangs, as the ...

Hurricane Ida could bring 140 mph to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: Tens of thousands of people on the U.S. Gulf Coast fled coastal areas as Hurricane Ida intensified ...

Number of Covid-19 cases in past week has exceeded 4.5 million

Covid-19 remains active around the world despite increasing vaccination rates. Sixty-eight thousand people died worldwide last week, the World Health ...

Kennedy family divided over release of RFK's alleged killer

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Divers discover remains of U.S. WWII pilot; returned home for burial

MILLINOCKET, Maine: The remains of a U.S. military pilot, whose plane was shot down in 1944, has been identified and ...

Russia says advanced missiles 'on schedule' for delivery to Myanmar

MOSCOW, Russia: RIA news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia will deliver Pantsir missile defence systems to Myanmar.The truck-mounted systems ...

Business

Investors shun Delta concerns to continue pouring into stocks

NEW YORK, New York - The Nasdaq and Standard and Poor's 500 continue to shoot into the stratosphere, notching up ...

UK considers hiring of foreigner drivers to end trucking shortages

LONDON, England: The easing of post-Brexit immigration rules will be discussed by UK ministers, as they seek to end an ...

Gap profits jump after Covid lockdowns end

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Clothing retail firm the Gap reported increased net sales in August and projected strong sales for the ...

Stock markets in Japan and Australia gain ground, Chinese bourses flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia crept higher on Monday, while Chinese markets were flat.Retail sales in ...

NYC commission caps on deliveries called unconstitutional by apps

NEW YORK, New York City: Food-delivery apps, including Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, have come under the scanner of the ...

Italian politician quits ministry post following Mussolini comment

ROME, Italy: An Italian economy undersecretary resigned following an uproar over his recommendation that a park in his hometown should ...

Movie Review

Troll 2
Troll 2 [Blu-Ray]