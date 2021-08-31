Tue, 31 Aug 2021

International

U.S., Chinese military hold discussion to discuss escalating tensions

WASHINGTON D.C.: A top-level conversation between U.S. and China was held last week, in a bid to ease tensions between ...

Anti-lockdown militia member sentenced in plot against governor

LANSING, Michigan: Ty Garbin, 25, who pleaded guilty to plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, received a prison sentence ...

With gun deaths soaring, Sweden might allow police to spy on gangs

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden is weighing the expansion of the country's police powers to allow spying on suspected gangs, as the ...

Hurricane Ida could bring 140 mph to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: Tens of thousands of people on the U.S. Gulf Coast fled coastal areas as Hurricane Ida intensified ...

Number of Covid-19 cases in past week has exceeded 4.5 million

Covid-19 remains active around the world despite increasing vaccination rates. Sixty-eight thousand people died worldwide last week, the World Health ...

Kennedy family divided over release of RFK's alleged killer

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Business

ESPN asking $3 billion to license name for sports betting

NEW YORK, New York: ESPN is seeking to license its brand to major sports betting companies for some $3 billion ...

Cubans remain cautious as reforms allow for ownership of businesses

HAVANA, Cuba: Since the government announced reforms earlier this month that would allow small- and medium-sized ventures to formally incorporate ...

Investors shun Delta concerns to continue pouring into stocks

NEW YORK, New York - The Nasdaq and Standard and Poor's 500 continue to shoot into the stratosphere, notching up ...

UK considers hiring of foreigner drivers to end trucking shortages

LONDON, England: The easing of post-Brexit immigration rules will be discussed by UK ministers, as they seek to end an ...

Gap profits jump after Covid lockdowns end

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Clothing retail firm the Gap reported increased net sales in August and projected strong sales for the ...

Stock markets in Japan and Australia gain ground, Chinese bourses flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia crept higher on Monday, while Chinese markets were flat.Retail sales in ...

Movie Review

Troll 2
Troll 2 [Blu-Ray]