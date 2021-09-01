Wed, 01 Sep 2021

Covid patients fill beds in Idaho hospitals, neighboring states

BOISE, Idaho: Hospitals are hurrying to add beds to treat Covid patients, as capacity statewide is dwindling. In Idaho, more ...

Russia sets record with 50,000 Covid deaths in July

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia registered a record number of COVID-19 deaths in July, totaling 50,421, according to the Rosstat statistics agency.This ...

U.S., Chinese military hold discussion to discuss escalating tensions

WASHINGTON D.C.: A top-level conversation between U.S. and China was held last week, in a bid to ease tensions between ...

Anti-lockdown militia member sentenced in plot against governor

LANSING, Michigan: Ty Garbin, 25, who pleaded guilty to plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, received a prison sentence ...

With gun deaths soaring, Sweden might allow police to spy on gangs

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden is weighing the expansion of the country's police powers to allow spying on suspected gangs, as the ...

Hurricane Ida could bring 140 mph to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: Tens of thousands of people on the U.S. Gulf Coast fled coastal areas as Hurricane Ida intensified ...

Florida sugar growers sue over future water in new reservoirs

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being sued by Florida sugar growers over a proposed ...

Florida city official indicted in land development extortion

TAMARAC, Florida: Tamarac City Manager Michael Cernech has been charged in a corruption plot involving the attempted extortion of $3.4 ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps 300 points after earlier dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Technology shares rose in China and Hong Kong on Tuesday, in line with the tech sector ...

ESPN asking $3 billion to license name for sports betting

NEW YORK, New York: ESPN is seeking to license its brand to major sports betting companies for some $3 billion ...

Cubans remain cautious as reforms allow for ownership of businesses

HAVANA, Cuba: Since the government announced reforms earlier this month that would allow small- and medium-sized ventures to formally incorporate ...

Investors shun Delta concerns to continue pouring into stocks

NEW YORK, New York - The Nasdaq and Standard and Poor's 500 continue to shoot into the stratosphere, notching up ...

