Wed, 01 Sep 2021

News RELEASES

Biden to meet Ukraine president, Russian aggression on agenda

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House announced on Sunday that President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on ...

In show of support, U.S. warships sail through Taiwan Strait

WASHINGTON D.C.: In what Washington described as routine operations through the sensitive waterway separating Taiwan from China, a U.S. warship ...

Covid patients fill beds in Idaho hospitals, neighboring states

BOISE, Idaho: Hospitals are hurrying to add beds to treat Covid patients, as capacity statewide is dwindling. In Idaho, more ...

Russia sets record with 50,000 Covid deaths in July

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia registered a record number of COVID-19 deaths in July, totaling 50,421, according to the Rosstat statistics agency.This ...

U.S., Chinese military hold discussion to discuss escalating tensions

WASHINGTON D.C.: A top-level conversation between U.S. and China was held last week, in a bid to ease tensions between ...

Anti-lockdown militia member sentenced in plot against governor

LANSING, Michigan: Ty Garbin, 25, who pleaded guilty to plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, received a prison sentence ...

Lufthansa offers more flights, better food to lure business travelers

BERLIN, Germany: German airline Lufthansa, which is carrying just 50 percent of the passengers it flew before the pandemic in ...

Asian stock markets rebound after early dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell at first on Wednesday, then rose as profit-takers swooped.The Australian market dropped ...

Oil prices drop, OPEC expected to increase output

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After an earlier rally to a four-week high, oil prices dropped on Monday as Hurricane ...

Microsoft cautions customers of vulnerability in cloud databases

SEATTLE, Washington: A glitch in Microsoft Azure's Cosmos DB has made its clientele's database vulnerable to unhindered access by intruding ...

U.S. stocks dip after record-breaking month

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks farewelled August on Monday with slight losses fueled by a sell-off in technology ...

Florida sugar growers sue over future water in new reservoirs

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being sued by Florida sugar growers over a proposed ...

