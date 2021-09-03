Fri, 03 Sep 2021

International

Tired of Covid restrictions, thousands march in Berlin

BERLIN, Germany: Thousands of protesters marched through Berlin shouting slogans and waving banners to oppose COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.The police ...

Accidental discovery of world's highest island by Danish researchers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A team of Arctic researchers from the University of Copenhagen announced their accidental discovery of what they believe ...

Texans no longer need a license to be armed

AUSTIN, Texas - Texans age 21 and older can carry handguns without a license or training starting Wednesday, despite opposition ...

Delta variant causes depletion of stocks of Covid test kits

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As COVID-19 cases are surging and schools and employers are requiring students and staff to ...

Biden to meet Ukraine president, Russian aggression on agenda

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House announced on Sunday that President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on ...

In show of support, U.S. warships sail through Taiwan Strait

WASHINGTON D.C.: In what Washington described as routine operations through the sensitive waterway separating Taiwan from China, a U.S. warship ...

Business

Australian stocks dip despite widening trade surplus

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher Thursday. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, but ...

Ireland to unblock seats on buses, railroads as Covid lessens

DUBLIN, IRELAND: As Ireland's Covid restrictions are loosened, the National Transport Authority has announced that public transport will return to ...

PM candidate proposes Japan offer tens of trillion yen stimulus

TOKYO, Japan: Fumio Kishida, a potential candidate for prime minister in Japan's forthcoming election, said the country must launch a ...

U.S. industrial stocks lag Wednesday, tech sector forges ahead

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's jobs report."Information on inflation with regard ...

Covid vaccines cause jump in Croatian tourism, critical to economy

DUBROVNIK, Croatia: Vacationing tourists are thronging shorelines along Croatia's Adriatic Sea, while sightseeing trips are fully booked, eateries are crowded, ...

Lufthansa offers more flights, better food to lure business travelers

BERLIN, Germany: German airline Lufthansa, which is carrying just 50 percent of the passengers it flew before the pandemic in ...

Movie Review

