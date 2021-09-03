Fri, 03 Sep 2021

International

Section
3 hours a week of video games for under 18s due to Chinese law

BEIJING, China: China has introduced a law forbidding those under 18 years of age from playing video games for more ...

With CDC recommendation of Pfizer, hope grows for more vaccinations

ATLANTA, Georgia: On Monday, an advisory panel from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unanimously recommended the ...

Suspect had 32,000 pounds of fireworks for sale in backyard

LOS ANGELES, California: Arturo Ceja III, 26, is facing 10 years in federal prison for stockpiling illegal fireworks in his ...

Macron visits destroyed Mosul, Iraq, pledges economic support

MOSUL, Iraq: French President Emmanuel Macron visited Mosul, Iraq on Sunday, which witnessed widespread destruction during the war against the ...

Tired of Covid restrictions, thousands march in Berlin

BERLIN, Germany: Thousands of protesters marched through Berlin shouting slogans and waving banners to oppose COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.The police ...

Accidental discovery of world's highest island by Danish researchers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A team of Arctic researchers from the University of Copenhagen announced their accidental discovery of what they believe ...

Business

Section
Japan's prime minister to step aside, share market rises more than 2%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Japan surged on Friday following an announcement by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (pictured) that ...

Oil refineries without power in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: Following the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, oil companies began gradually restarting some refineries in Louisiana, while ...

Pilots sue Southwest Air due to wages lost during Covid

DALLAS, Texas: An association of pilots, in a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines, claims the airlines violated labor contracts when ...

U.S. stocks steady ahead of Friday's jobs report

NEW YORK, New York - Better than expected jobless claims data kept Wall Street afloat Thursday."With jobless claims hitting a ...

100,000 low cost homes to be built by U.S. government

WASHINGTON D.C.: A White House official said the Biden administration is addressing a severe national housing shortage by utilizing existing ...

Delta Air increases hiring to keep up with demand for air travel

CHICAGO, Illinois: Delta Air announced on Tuesday that it would hire 1,500 new flight attendants, based upon demand in air ...

Movie Review

