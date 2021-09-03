PYONGYANG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), presided over a politburo meeting on Thursday to discuss a series of key issues, including enhancing nationwide anti-coronavirus measures and farm production, state media reported Friday.

At the third enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim urged all party organizations and officials to "reexamine the national epidemic prevention system and the work in this field, and conduct an intense political offensive to strain and awaken the epidemic prevention front once again," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The present dangerous situation of the worldwide pandemic, which keeps spiraling out of control, demands tighter nationwide epidemic prevention, and tightening epidemic prevention is a task of "paramount importance", Kim stressed, warning officials against letting down their guard for "even a moment under the present situation."

At the meeting, Kim also talked about measures to thoroughly boost production of consumer goods and implement a land management policy, according to KCNA.

The DPRK closed its borders in late January 2020 in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from reaching the country, and has taken tough measures against the disease. It has reported no single case of infection so far.