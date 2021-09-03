



SHENYANG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) --The remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were laid to rest on Friday in a cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The burial ceremony began at about 10 a.m. at the martyrs' cemetery for the Chinese People's Volunteers. A military band played a song commemorating the soldiers as everyone present stood in solemn silence.

Everyone present bowed three times before the remains of the martyrs. Soldiers fired shots in the air, as a mark of tribute to the fellow servicemen.

The remains of the fallen soldiers returned to China on Thursday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). It is the eighth such repatriation since 2014.

In the previous seven repatriations, the ROK returned the remains of 716 Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs killed in the Korean War, including 437 in 2014, 68 in 2015, 36 in 2016, 28 in 2017, 20 in 2018, 10 in 2019 and 117 in 2020.

The Chinese People's Volunteers fought alongside the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) army in the Korean War against the South Korean army and the U.S.-led UN forces between 1950 and 1953.





Produced by Xinhua Global Service