Fair in Statesville

Biden tours NYC, Pentagon and crash site of Flight 93 to mark 9/11

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden is commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, on Saturday with three somber, silent ...

After deaths of residents, Louisiana nursing homes lose licenses

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: Louisiana health officials announced they have revoked the licenses of seven nursing homes which evacuated their residents ...

British PM seeks tax increase to pay for health, social costs

LONDON, England: In a move that angered some members of his governing Conservative Party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a ...

Fauci says Pfizer booster to be approved soon, Moderna later

ATLANTA, Georgia: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's infectious disease expert, saysd Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will likely obtain official ...

In court, relatives of Malaysia Air crash accuse Russia of lying

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Russia has been accused of lying about its role in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 by ...

How U.S. leaders exploited fears of Americans in wake of 9/11

Looking back on it now, the 1990s were an age of innocence for America. The Cold War was over and ...

NBC: 2022 Super Bowl ads cost $6.5 mln, Beijing Olympics ads sold out

NEW YORK CITY, New York: NBC is reportedly selling 30-second advertisements for the 2022 Super Bowl for a record $6.5 ...

Arizona judge oks betting run by professional sports teams

PHOENIX, Arizona: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James Smith this week refused to block a new Arizona law allowing professional ...

Amazon's Ireland distribution center promises jobs, fast deliveries

DUBLIN, Ireland: Amazon has announced it will create 500 jobs at its new distribution centre in Dublin.Plans call for the ...

Wall Street ends week on weak note

NEW YORK, Sept. 10 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors digested a slew of economic ...

Asia stock markets rise, Nikkei 225 surges 374 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia ended the week in positive territory on Friday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 returned ...

Shareholders can sue Boeing following 737-Max crashes, court rules

WILMINGTON, Delaware: A court ruling on September 7 noted that Boeing Airlines board of directors could be sued by stockholders ...

