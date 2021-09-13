NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully test-fired new type of long-range cruise missiles on Sept. 11 and 12, DPRK state media said Monday.

Leading officials and scientists in the field of national defence science took part in the test-launches, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The cruise missiles traveled for 7,580 seconds along oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the air above the territorial land and waters of the DPRK and hit targets 1,500 km away.

"In all, the efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent," the KCNA reported.