WASHINGTON -- The United States on Wednesday condemned ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), calling on Pyongyang to engage in meaningful dialogue with Washington.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in a briefing that the United States condemns the DPRK missile launches, noting "these missile launches are in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions ... they pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and other members of the international community." (US-DPRK)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that despite the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, several European Union (EU) member states and the United States continue to aggressively oppose the project.

"So much criticism has been raised against this pipeline and it is incomprehensible why this has been the case," Lavrov said at a press conference following a Collective Security Treaty Organization meeting in Dushanbe, according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry. (Russia-US-EU)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- China will continue to support China-U.S. educational exchanges, encourage exchange programs, and deepen collaboration between universities of the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has said.

"Nowadays countries are interconnected and interdependent, and people-to-people exchanges are an everlasting driving force for the development of bilateral relations," said Qin in his remarks to students at the Welcome to Class of 2025 of New York University Shanghai (NYU Shanghai) event on Tuesday. (US-CHINA-Education)

- - - -

BAMAKO -- Cholera has killed three people in Ansongo health district, located in Mali's norther region of Gao, local radio Studio Tamani reported on Wednesday.

The report cited Dr. Abdoul Aziz Maiga, chief medical officer of the area, adding that six cases were also placed in solitary confinement. (Mali-Cholera-Deaths)