Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces candidacy for president

PARIS, France: The Socialist Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said she will run in the 2022 French presidential election, despite ...

Kuwaiti Sheikh faces prison in Swiss forgery case

GENEVA, Switzerland: Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a member of Kuwait's ruling family and former Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ...

Trees down, 30,000 without electricity in Canada after hurricane

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland: Hurricane Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm on the southern coast of Newfoundland on Canada's ...

Widow of slain Robert Kennedy said assassin should not be released

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy, said Sirhan Sirhan, who was ...

Bullying of reporters in Australia accelerating rapidly

To be a political journalist, you have always needed to be able to resist bullying aimed at making you second-guess ...

With Covid cases rising, Queensland eyes COVID-19 locking down

Brisbane, Queensland: On Saturday, Queensland, Australia's third most populous state, said it could order a snap lockdown after recording several ...

Hang Seng dive puts skids under Asian stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Hong Kong tumbled again on Thursday, dragging most of the Asian region's bourses down.The ...

Confederation of British Industry calls for lower taxes

LONDON, England: The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has urged the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to stop ...

Australia halt Qantas-Japan Airlines flight sharing

SYDNEY, Australia: Citing competition concerns as international travel is soon to resume, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has ...

Solid gains on Wall Street, Nasdaq punches out 124 points advance

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street went against the global trend on Wednesday with all stock indices making solid ...

Ireland government calls for building 33,000 new homes per year

DUBLIN, Ireland: The Irish government has announced a multibillion dollar plan to resolve the nation's ongoing housing crisis, which has ...

Greek PM announces surprise economic growth of 5.9% in 2021

ATHENS, Greece: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that the nation's economy is predicted to grow by 5.9 ...

