Fri, 17 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
72
Light Drizzle in Statesville

International

Section
U.S. study finds Covid vaccine prevents hospitalizations, deaths

WASHINGTON D.C.: COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even against the highly contagious Delta variant, according ...

Wildfires threaten popular Spanish resort of Estepona

ESTEPONA, Spain: Spain sent in its military to help fight a wildfire that is continuing to threaten the popular Costa ...

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces candidacy for president

PARIS, France: The Socialist Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said she will run in the 2022 French presidential election, despite ...

Kuwaiti Sheikh faces prison in Swiss forgery case

GENEVA, Switzerland: Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a member of Kuwait's ruling family and former Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ...

Trees down, 30,000 without electricity in Canada after hurricane

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland: Hurricane Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm on the southern coast of Newfoundland on Canada's ...

Widow of slain Robert Kennedy said assassin should not be released

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy, said Sirhan Sirhan, who was ...

Business

Section
Predatory lending targeted in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- A new coalition is forming to push back against predatory lending and urge state lawmakers to take ...

Food delivery companies sue New York City over commission caps

NEW YORK CITY, New York: DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court on ...

Hang Seng dive puts skids under Asian stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Hong Kong tumbled again on Thursday, dragging most of the Asian region's bourses down.The ...

Confederation of British Industry calls for lower taxes

LONDON, England: The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has urged the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to stop ...

Australia halt Qantas-Japan Airlines flight sharing

SYDNEY, Australia: Citing competition concerns as international travel is soon to resume, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has ...

Solid gains on Wall Street, Nasdaq punches out 124 points advance

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street went against the global trend on Wednesday with all stock indices making solid ...

Movie Review

Love Story