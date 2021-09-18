Sat, 18 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
71
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
North Korea unveils cruise missile, adding to its arsenal

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile, which is thought by analysts to potentially be ...

U.S. Army four star general in firing line

Washington's quasi-official court stenographer, Bob Woodward, has just published another "insider" DC account, which he co-authored with the journalist and ...

Indiana hospitals canceling procedures to make room for Covid patients

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: Hospitals in Indiana are still reeling from the recent spurt in new Delta Covid cases across the state.According ...

Next Norway prime minster a wealthy leader of Labor Party

OSLO, Norway: The man expected to become the next prime minister of Norway, 61-year-old Jonas Gahr Stoere, was born into ...

China, climate on agenda for meeting of Australia, Japan, India, U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States will meet on 24th September to discuss issues ...

First SpaceX tourist flight begins 3 day journey

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A rocket carrying four tourists and no professional astronauts on board blasted off into Earth orbit on ...

Business

Section
Majority of Japanese companies say business to recover in 2021

TOKYO, Japan: A survey by Reuters found that most Japanese companies believe the recovery of the country's economy has reached ...

Volatile day Friday for U.S. stocks, major indices tumble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday while the U.S. dollar rallied."It was a volatile week and ...

Intuit announces purchase of Mailchimp for $12 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: California-based Intuit, known for its small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software, including TurboTax and QuickBooks, announced that ...

Ireland investigates TikTok transferring children's data to China

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) said it has opened two investigations into video sharing platform TikTok.The first investigation ...

Freefall in iron ore price pressures Australian stock exchange

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Most Asian stock markets rose on Friday, however, the ASX fell sharply as the Australian market ...

Britain's inflation up 3.2 percent, greatest jump on record

LONDON, England: August saw inflation rates in the U.K. soaring to the highest-ever recorded rate, official figures show.Inflation rose to ...

Movie Review

Chimes at Midnight (aka Falstaff)