WINDHOEK -- Rehabilitation work at Namibia's flagship Hosea Kutako International Airport will be completed soon, giving a new face to the country's tourism industry, Namibia Airports Company (NAC) spokesperson Dan Kamati said on Sunday.

The congestion alleviation project's practical completion date is set for the end of September 2021, Kamati said, adding that the expansion at the main airport will modernize it to meet international standards set by other airports worldwide. (Namibia-Airport)

----

CANBERRA -- Voter support for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest Newspoll, which was published on Sunday night, the proportion of voters satisfied with Morrison's performance has fallen three points since late August to 46 percent. (Australia-Voting Rate-Newspoll)

----

PYONGYANG -- The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Monday criticized the United States for transferring the technology of building nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The KCNA quoted the chief of the Foreign News Section of the Department of Press and Information of the Foreign Ministry as saying that the U.S. decision was "extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race." (DPRK-US-Australia-Submarine)

----

CANBERRA -- The Royal Australian Mint (RAM) has released a collection of coins featuring the tiger to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in 2022.

The 2022 Lunar Series collection includes a 50-cent Tetra-Decagon Uncirculated Coin, a one-dollar Uncirculated Two-Coin Set, a five-dollar Fine Silver Proof Domed Coin, a one-dollar Fine Silver Uncirculated Ingot and a 100-dollar Gold Proof Domed Coin. (Australia-Tiger Coins)