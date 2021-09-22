Wed, 22 Sep 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
European Union supports France in spat with Australia over subs

France continues to fume over Australia's decision to ditch a €60bn French contract to build 12 submarines for the Australian ...

Greece building migrant holding camps on islands near Turkey

ATHENS, Greece: On Saturday, Greece announced it has opened a new migrant holding camp on the island of Samos close ...

Justin Trudeau set for third term after 156 seat victory

OTTAWA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau is to continue his third mandate as prime minister ...

After China crackdown, teachers leaving Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Disillusioned school teachers, who feel threatened by Beijing's strict national security law enacted in June 2020, are leaving ...

Children, teens see more obesity due to Covid, says U.S. study

ATLANTA, Georgia: A significant increase in obesity among American children and teenagers is a direct cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, ...

650,000 white flags planted in Washington DC for Covid victims

WASHINGTON DC: A display of 650,000 white flags, one for each American who has died from COVID-19, has been set ...

Business

Section
Teamsters target Canada Amazon workers for union membership

TORONTO, Canada: The Teamsters Union has begun a campaign to organize workers at nine Amazon facilities in Canada.The Teamsters, among ...

Only Nasdaq Composite makes gain Tuesday, index rises 32 points

NEW YORK, New York - Investors in U.S. stocks were hesitant Tuesday although all the main exchanges managed modest gains ...

Seeking to cut fares, U.S. to award slot at Newark to low cost airline

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Transportation Department has announced that it will grant permission to a single low-cost or ultra-low-cost carrier to ...

India says Google abuses competitors through market dominance

NEW DELHI, India: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has declared that Google abused the dominant position of its Android ...

Japanese shares lose more than two percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian markets side-stepped the global turmoil on Tuesday as bourses in mainland China, South Korea, and ...

World Economic Forum to return to Davos early next year

DAVOS, Switzerland: Organizers say the World Economic Forum will be again held in the mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, from ...

Movie Review

Crawl