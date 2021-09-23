MOSCOW -- An An-26 military aircraft with six people onboard disappeared from radar in Russia's Khabarovsk Region, TASS news agency reported Wednesday. (Russia-Aircraft-Missing)

- - - -

UNITED NATIONS -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for the resumption of talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), as well as an end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula.

"Peace on the Korean Peninsula begins always with dialogue and cooperation," Moon told the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. "I call for speedy resumption of dialogue between the two Koreas and between the United States and North Korea (the DPRK)." (UN-Koreas-Talks)

- - - -

KABUL -- Three people were on Wednesday shot dead by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad city, capital of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, local media reported.

"The shooting occurred in Police District 7 near a military camp. The incident resulted in the killing of two Taliban members and a civilian passing by," Tolo News reported citing local residents. (Afghanistan-Nangarhar-Shooting)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night passed a bill that would prevent a federal government shutdown and suspend the debt limit on government borrowing into December 2022.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where the Senate Republicans have vowed to block it. (US-Debt Limit)