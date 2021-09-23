Thu, 23 Sep 2021

Spanish police report students celebrate easing of Covid restrictions

MADRID, Spain: Some 25,000 students took part in the largest illegal drinking party in Madrid since the start of the ...

Foreign affairs ministers: France, India working to create new allianc

PARIS, France: French and Indian foreign affairs ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have agreed to work on a ...

European Union supports France in spat with Australia over subs

France continues to fume over Australia's decision to ditch a €60bn French contract to build 12 submarines for the Australian ...

Greece building migrant holding camps on islands near Turkey

ATHENS, Greece: On Saturday, Greece announced it has opened a new migrant holding camp on the island of Samos close ...

Justin Trudeau set for third term after 156 seat victory

OTTAWA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau is to continue his third mandate as prime minister ...

After China crackdown, teachers leaving Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Disillusioned school teachers, who feel threatened by Beijing's strict national security law enacted in June 2020, are leaving ...

UK's Johnson has questions to ask Amazon's Bezos over payment of taxes

LONDON, England: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face off with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos regarding his company's tax payments, ...

Deal with Evergrande's bondholders soothe Asian market fears

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia settled down on Wednesday a China Evergrande announced that it was paying ...

India bans issuing new MasterCards over data storage concerns

WASHINGTON D.C.: In U.S. government emails, as reported by Reuters, India's decision in July to ban MasterCard from issuing new ...

Teamsters target Canada Amazon workers for union membership

TORONTO, Canada: The Teamsters Union has begun a campaign to organize workers at nine Amazon facilities in Canada.The Teamsters, among ...

Only Nasdaq Composite makes gain Tuesday, index rises 32 points

NEW YORK, New York - Investors in U.S. stocks were hesitant Tuesday although all the main exchanges managed modest gains ...

Seeking to cut fares, U.S. to award slot at Newark to low cost airline

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Transportation Department has announced that it will grant permission to a single low-cost or ultra-low-cost carrier to ...

