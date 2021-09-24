Fri, 24 Sep 2021

Australian submarines: An arms deal or military pact?

On September 15, 2021, the heads of government of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States announced the formation ...

Guatemala Attorney General added to U.S. corruption list

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a move that highlighted the Biden administration's frustration, the U.S. this week added Guatemala Attorney-General Consuelo Porras ...

Canary Islands eruption destroys 100 homes, 5500 forced to flee

LAS PALMAS, Canary Islands: Lava flowing from the first volcanic eruption in 50 years on Spain's Canary Islands destroyed some ...

Official: Tigers, lions at National Zoo expected to recover from Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Tigers and lions at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, which were infected last week with COVID-19, are ...

At auction, first printing of U.S. Constitution could see $20 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Auction house Sotheby's announced that it will auction a rare first-edition printed copy of the ...

Philippine boxing champion Pacquiao to announce run for presidency

MANILA, Philippines: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has announced that he will run for president of the Philippines next year, criticizing ...

Evergrande fails to pay interest on bond, stocks in Asia fall

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday as China Evergrande failed to pay $83.5 million interest ...

Bipartisan support voiced for U.S. laws to rein in Big Tech

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Cracking the whip against Big Tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, a bipartisan group of U.S. state ...

Sold gains on U.S. stock markets, key indices climb more than 1%

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States rallied on Thursday."This is a follow-on rally from a very ...

Netflix seeks to lure Kenyan customers with free plan

NAIROBI, Kenya: Netflix is offering viewers in Kenya a no-charge option, with one-fourth of the content platform's television shows and ...

Shell to push for increase in production of low polluting jet fuel

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Royal Dutch Shell has made a major commitment to manufacture low carbon emissions aviation fuel over the next ...

Stocks in Asia on the rise< Australian market gains more than 1%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday as fears over an imminent collapse of China's largest ...

